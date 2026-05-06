Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos on Wednesday morning filed his candidacy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections at the top of his party’s ballot in the Nicosia district.

“Today, we stand before the public and society with a group of people who are ready to take responsibility. Our fellow men and women are asking for something simple; actions, not words – for housing, for the migration issue, and for their jobs,” he said, before adding that Diko “decided to listen to society with a plan and passion”.

The 53-year-old, who is the son of late president Tassos Papadopoulos, then said that his party “is not a protest party” and that it “must have a strong voice”, though polling suggests that it is on course for the worst parliamentary result in its 50-year history.

“Our country needs forces which unite, and which do not divide. We want to rebuild our relationship with society to rebuild the country’s normality,” he said.

A total of 19 of the 56 MPs elected will be from the Nicosia district.