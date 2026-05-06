Ecologists’ Movement leader Stavros Papadouris on Wednesday morning filed his candidacy for the forthcoming parliamentary elections at the top of his party’s ballot in the Nicosia district.

“We understand how difficult these elections will be and the populism which is prevailing,” he said, with his party likely to face an uphill battle to retain any seats in the next parliament.

The 52-year-old added that nonetheless, “we will continue with the banner of 30 years of history – a history which has taught us to walk with clarity and transparency”.

“We ask the Cypriot people to continue this work. We call on the people to stand with the political forces which have proven for many years that they walk with the correct ideologies. I wish everyone success,” he said.

He added that the Ecologists’ Movement “will emerge strengthened” from the election, and of his fellow Ecologists’ Movement candidates said that “having these people who surround me today, remarkable people, [will be] for the best for our country”.

One noteworthy name on the Ecologists’ Movement’s list in the Nicosia district is Oz Karahan, who will be the first Turkish Cypriot to stand for the Republic of Cyprus’ parliament since the outbreak of intercommunal violence on the island in 1963.

The island’s constitution initially foresaw a parliament with 50 voting members, of whom 35 would be Greek Cypriots and 15 would be Turkish Cypriots, as well as non-voting observers belonging to the Armenian, Latin, and Maronite communities.

Following the breakdown of constitutional order and the outbreak of intercommunal violence in 1963, the Turkish Cypriots were unable to return to their seats in parliament, leaving just 35 voting members.

That figure was raised to 56 Greek Cypriots ahead of the 1985 parliamentary elections after the constitution was altered using the doctrine of necessity. The amendment foresees 24 Turkish Cypriots also being elected, but with the Cyprus problem remaining unsolved, this has not yet happened.

Karahan will not stand as one of the 24 Turkish Cypriots, but on the list of 56, as, in line with the doctrine of necessity, Turkish Cypriots who live in territories under government control can vote and stand in presidential and parliamentary elections.

A total of 19 of the 56 MPs elected will be from the Nicosia district.