A 23-year-old third-country national was found to be staying illegally in Cyprus after being spotted acting suspiciously near the central prisons in Nicosia, police said on Thursday.

They received information around 9.35pm on Tuesday about a man in the area.

Officers went to the scene and identified the man, who said he intended to apply for political asylum and was transferred to a reception centre.

During the operation, a central prisons officer on guard duty fired warning shots.

The incident is being investigated. No injuries were reported.