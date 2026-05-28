A couple from Northern Ireland have been awarded Ayia Napa’s highest tourism distinction after making 35 visits to the resort town over the years, municipal authorities announced on Thursday.

Ronald Parys and Irene Hughes were officially proclaimed “tourism ambassadors” of Ayia Napa in recognition of their connection with the municipality and their repeated holiday visits.

The honour was presented during a ceremony held at Ayia Napa town hall, where deputy mayor Antonis Christou represented mayor Christos Zannetou in awarding the couple a commemorative plaque and the official Tourism Ambassador emblem.

According to a statement issued by the municipality, the award recognises the couple’s continued loyalty to Ayia Napa as a holiday destination and their contribution to promoting the resort through their frequent visits.

Presenting the distinction, Christou expressed the municipality’s “warm thanks” for the couple’s many visits and for the special preference they have shown towards Ayia Napa over the years.

He also remarked that the municipality no longer considers them visitors but rather “residents of Ayia Napa”, after more than three decades of regular travel to the area.

Municipal authorities described the award as a gesture of appreciation towards visitors who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to Ayia Napa and who continue to support the destination through repeat tourism.