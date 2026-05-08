Protecting Akamas will take more than slogans and promises, the municipality said on Friday ahead of the fire season and increased traffic in the area over the summer.

The municipality of Akamas pointed out that protection of the national forest park depends on prevention, control, operational readiness and respect for biodiversity and human life.

Taking into consideration the high risk of wildfires in the area, the municipality said visitors could get trapped and natural habitats and species could vanish.

The municipality does not condone unlimited access of private vehicles to the area, except service vehicles to facilitate fire protection, rescue operations and evacuations.

It furthermore pointed out the need to implement European policies for the Nature 2000 network, which includes Akamas, to support risk prevention and enhance the resilience of ecosystems against climate change and fires.

The municipality furthermore appealed to the president of the Republic to evaluate the issue and expressed support to the agriculture ministry and state services in protecting Akamas.

A call was also extended to political parties and organisations to table applicable proposals to protect the area from fires and other risks.