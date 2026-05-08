The American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) on Friday announced that it participated in an event organised by UCLan Cyprus as part of the university’s alumni global skills training and networking series, focusing on the opportunities, challenges, and ethical implications of artificial intelligence.

The event, titled “AI Foundations, Possibilities, and Risks”, was organised with the support of the US Embassy, AmCham Cyprus, and the CYENS Centre of Excellence.

According to the organisers, the discussion brought together professionals, academics, policymakers, young people, and US alumni to examine the growing role of artificial intelligence across society and the economy.

Participants explored the ethical and philosophical dimensions of AI, as well as the opportunities and risks the technology presents for businesses, institutions, and society more broadly.

The event also focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence for professionals, industries, and decision-makers, particularly in the context of digital transformation and future workforce skills.

AmCham Cyprus was represented by Digital Transformation and Fintech Committee head Paris Savva, who contributed to discussions on how organisations and institutions can integrate artificial intelligence responsibly.

The chamber said that the dialogue centred on the importance of responsible AI adoption, strengthening digital and technological skills, and fostering innovation across sectors.

Among the key outcomes highlighted following the event was a greater awareness regarding the need for ethical and responsible use of AI technologies.

The organisers also pointed to strong engagement between academia and industry, as well as a meaningful exchange of ideas concerning future skills, innovation, and digital transformation.

AmCham Cyprus stated that supporting initiatives which promote innovation, knowledge exchange, and cross-sector collaboration remains a central part of its mission.