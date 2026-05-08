The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) leadership held a meeting on Friday with Energy Minister Michael Damianos, to discuss the future of the hydrocarbons sector.

The delegation also engaged with Kyriakos Iordanou, the Director General of the ministry, during the official proceedings.

The primary focus of the strategic discussion centred on the promotion of transparency and accountability within the energy industry.

Both parties examined ways of strengthening audit and oversight mechanisms to ensure the responsible management of the country’s natural resources.

The professional body highlighted the important contribution it can make through its specialised expertise and its broader institutional role.

“Today, as the leadership of ICPAC, we had the opportunity to hold a highly constructive meeting with the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Michael Damianos, and the ministry’s Director General, Kyriakos Iordanou,” ICPAC said.

“Our discussion focused on transparency, accountability and the strengthening of audit and oversight mechanisms in the hydrocarbons sector, as well as on the important contribution ICPAC can make through its expertise and institutional role,” the announcement added.

“At ICPAC, we firmly believe that collaboration, responsible governance and professional excellence are essential in building a stronger, more transparent and sustainable future for Cyprus,” ICPAC concluded.