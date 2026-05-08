Cyprus promoted its fresh fruit and vegetable exports at the international exhibition Freskon 2026 in Thessaloniki, as part of efforts to strengthen trade ties and open new opportunities in foreign markets, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

The exhibition, held at the HELEXPO exhibition centre from April 23 to 25, took place for the tenth consecutive year and brought together professionals from across the fresh produce sector.

Cyprus’ participation was organised by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Cyprus Trade Centre in Athens, with the aim of showcasing Cypriot exports in fresh fruit and vegetables.

According to the ministry, Freskon is the only specialised exhibition in Greece dedicated to professionals in the fresh fruit and vegetable sector, covering agricultural products, organic produce, machinery, packaging materials, logistics and transport services.

This year’s event hosted 219 exhibitors from several countries, while a series of networking activities helped support new trade contacts and strengthen international business partnerships.

Cypriot products were presented at the national information stand, where trade visitors were briefed on local exporters of fresh fruit, vegetables and potatoes.

During the exhibition, meetings were also held with importers from Spain, Poland, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, in a move aimed at increasing the outward-looking profile of Cypriot products and exploring new commercial partnerships.

The Cypriot presence was further strengthened by the participation of producers and organisations from Argaka and Paralimni, who presented fresh local products to industry professionals.

These included avocados, tomatoes, potatoes, herbs, citrus fruits, taro and green vegetables, which the ministry said reflected the quality and variety of Cypriot agricultural production.