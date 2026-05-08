Cyprus recorded a monthly increase in retail trade volume in March 2026, according to Eurostat, outperforming the euro area, where retail sales declined during the same period.

According to the statistical office of the European Union, seasonally adjusted retail trade volume in Cyprus rose by 0.5 per cent in March 2026 compared with February 2026, while the euro area registered a decline of 0.1 per cent and the EU recorded an increase of 0.3 per cent.

The figures showed that Cyprus maintained positive retail momentum for a second consecutive month after retail trade volumes increased by 0.7 per cent in February 2026, following a decline of 1.2 per cent in January 2026.

Eurostat data also showed that Cyprus had previously recorded a 0.8 per cent increase in October 2025, indicating continued fluctuations but an overall resilient trend in consumer activity.

Across the euro area, retail trade volumes in March 2026 declined month-on-month as sales of food, drinks and tobacco fell by 0.3 per cent, while automotive fuel in specialised stores dropped by 1.6 per cent.

At the same time, sales of non-food products excluding automotive fuel in the euro area increased by 0.6 per cent.

Within the EU as a whole, retail trade volumes fell by 0.1 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco, while non-food products excluding automotive fuel increased by 1.0 per cent and automotive fuel sales declined by 0.8 per cent.

Among EU member states with available data, the strongest monthly increases in retail trade volume were recorded in Slovenia with 4.3 per cent, Luxembourg with 4.0 per cent, and Belgium with 3.6 per cent.

The largest monthly declines were observed in Germany at 2.1 per cent, followed by Malta at 0.4 per cent, while Italy and Latvia each posted declines of 0.1 per cent.

On an annual basis, Eurostat said the calendar-adjusted retail sales index increased by 1.2 per cent in the euro area and by 1.9 per cent in the EU in March 2026 compared with March 2025.

Within the euro area, annual retail trade volumes rose by 0.8 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco and by 2.3 per cent for non-food products excluding automotive fuel, while automotive fuel sales in specialised stores declined by 2.1 per cent.

Across the EU, annual retail trade increased by 1.0 per cent for food, drinks and tobacco and by 3.1 per cent for non-food products excluding automotive fuel, whereas automotive fuel sales slipped by 0.1 per cent.

The strongest annual increases in retail trade volume among member states were recorded in Bulgaria with 12.4 per cent, Hungary with 8.2 per cent, and Malta with 7.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Romania registered a decline of 2.3 per cent and Germany recorded a decrease of 2.0 per cent compared with March 2025.

The latest figures indicate that Cyprus continues to perform above the eurozone average in monthly retail activity, despite broader signs of weaker consumer demand across several major European economies.