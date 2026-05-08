The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced market status changes across listed companies after multiple issuers failed to submit and publish their annual financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2025, following the April 30, 2026 reporting deadline.

The exchange said the deadline expiry under Articles 140 and 154 of the law triggered enforcement actions affecting both the regulated market and the emerging companies market.

The announcement stated that several companies on the regulated market had not issued or published their 2025 annual financial reports, naming Interfund Investments Plc, Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, Ermes Department Stores Plc and Woolworth (Cyprus) Properties Plc.

It also referred to Rehub Plc bonds, noting that financial statements had been published in accordance with ISRE 2400, while audited statements were still expected, and that the bonds continue to trade under special surveillance marking requirements used for monitored securities on the CSE bonds market.

The CSE further noted that Toxotis Investments Public Ltd, Dome Investments Public Company Ltd, Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd and A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd have shares already under trading suspension.

As a result, the exchange confirmed that the shares of the first four regulated market companies will be transferred to the CSE surveillance market for non-compliant issuers, until they meet requirements under paragraph 2.2.3(a) of RAA 379/2014 as amended and relevant policy decisions issued in Circular No. 01/2018 and 02/2018 dated January 23, 2018.

The transfer will take effect on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the exchange stated.

The CSE explained that the surveillance designation refers to a special monitoring category applied to securities of companies with compliance deficiencies, which results in enhanced visibility on trading boards and price bulletins.

It added that companies already under suspension will remain in that status until the reasons for trading suspension are resolved and lifted by the exchange.

A separate announcement covering the emerging companies market said that a further group of issuers had also failed to publish their annual financial reports for the year ended December 31, 2025, following the same deadline.

Those companies were identified as Prospertree Plc, The Reputation Exchange Plc, iDNA Genomics Public Ltd, Meditrina Cyprus Plc, Mettmann Public Company Ltd, The Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd, A.J. Green Shell Plc, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd, Rianeson Investments Plc, K. Kouimtzis S.E. and Mr. Pengu Public Company Ltd.

The exchange said that several of these firms are already under existing trading suspensions due to prior regulatory actions, including A.J. Green Shell Plc since August 13, 2025, G.A.P. Vassilopoulos Public Ltd since August 13, 2025, Rianeson Investments Plc since August 13, 2025, K. Kouimtzis S.E. since August 11, 2025 and Mr. Pengu Public Company Ltd since August 22, 2024.

It confirmed that from Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the surveillance marker indicating non-compliance status will appear on trading boards and price bulletins for Prospertree Plc, Meditrina Cyprus Plc, Mettmann Public Company Ltd including shares and bonds, and The Cyprus Development Bank Public Company Ltd bonds.

The CSE added that the same surveillance indicator will continue to apply to The Reputation Exchange Plc and iDNA Genomics Public Ltd, including both shares and bonds where applicable.

It also confirmed that trading suspensions remain in force for the affected companies until the underlying compliance issues are resolved.

The exchange concluded that the surveillance indicator or suspension status will be removed once the Council determines that the conditions that triggered the enforcement measures no longer exist.