Cyta turns to seasoned commercial strategist for leadership role

Telecommunications provider Cyta on Friday announced the appointment of George Metzakis as the organisation’s new chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

The appointment marks a new phase for Cyta’s leadership team, as the organisation continues implementing its business strategy with a focus on growth, digital transformation and service development.

According to the announcement, George Metzakis officially assumed the role of CEO on May 8, 2026, having joined Cyta in 2023 as chief commercial officer.

Since September 2025, he had been serving as co-acting deputy CEO, helping to ensure the operational continuity of the organisation, the announcement explained.

Cyta stated that Metzakis brings extensive experience and expertise in the telecommunications sector, both in Cyprus and abroad.

During his professional career, he has held leadership positions in strategic areas including marketing, sales, revenue growth and customer experience management.

The organisation said that throughout his career, he has implemented initiatives linking strategy with measurable results, while also strengthening competitiveness in demanding market environments.

During his time at Cyta, Metzakis was responsible for the organisation’s overall commercial strategy across all market segments.

Cyta added that he contributed to “strengthening the organisation’s performance in mobile and broadband services through targeted customer-focused approaches and a unified commercial direction”.

At the same time, the announcement continued, he “promoted digital-oriented projects aimed at enhancing customer experience“, while also “strengthening the organisation’s relationship with the public“.

What is more, the company said that his appointment as CEO “reflects Cyta’s confidence in a leadership choice that combines clear strategy, market knowledge and proven implementation capability“.

Cyta concluded by stating that it will “continue implementing its operational plan with a stable growth direction, focusing on the further development of its services and the creation of real value for Cypriot society and the country’s economy”.