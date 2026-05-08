Average gas prices for non-household consumers across the European Union fell by 8.3 per cent during the second half of 2025, according to Eurostat.

The cost for industrial users dropped to €6.05 per 100 kilowatt-hours in the final six months of the year, compared to the €6.60 recorded in the first half of 2025.

This reduction marks a significant shift for the energy market following a full year of relatively stabilised prices for businesses and large-scale consumers.

The statistical office specifically focused its analysis on non-household consumers with a substantial annual usage ranging between 10,000 and 100,000 gigajoules.

Sweden recorded the most expensive rates in the bloc at €10.65 per 100 kWh, while Finland and Germany followed with prices of €8.63 and €7.13 respectively.

At the opposite end of the scale, Bulgaria offered the most competitive gas prices at €4.14, followed closely by Greece at €4.24.

Portugal and Belgium both shared the position for the third-lowest costs, with each country reporting an average rate of €4.81 per 100 kWh.

The data highlights a broad downward trend as prices fell in 18 EU countries when compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Czechia registered the most dramatic decrease of 14.6 per cent, while Hungary and Greece also saw significant reductions of 14.4 per cent and 12.2 per cent.

In contrast to the general decline, prices climbed in only four countries, with the largest increases noted in Lithuania at 6.5 per cent and the Netherlands at 6.3 per cent.

Romania saw a more modest rise of 3.4 per cent and Austria recorded an uptick of 1.7 per cent during the same period.

The market remained stable across four other nations, with Spain seeing a negligible increase of 0.2 per cent while Slovenia and Latvia reported a tiny decrease of 0.2 per cent.

Germany stood out as the only major economy where prices for industrial gas remained completely unchanged during the reporting cycle.

These latest findings provide a clear picture of the evolving energy landscape for European industry as it seeks to recover from previous supply pressures.