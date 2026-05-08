A planned protest by livestock farmers has been called off following an initiative by the Presidential Palace, the Veterinary Services and the Agriculture Ministry to begin consultations, the group ‘Voice of Livestock Farmers’ announced.

According to the statement, discussions took place throughout the day on Thursday between the relevant authorities and representatives of the farmers. As a result, the farmers were granted a one-week period for their demands to be examined.

The group said that, for the first time, there appears to be a willingness from the authorities to listen to the concerns and serious challenges facing the sector.

“In light of this, we have decided to give space to dialogue and efforts to find solutions,” the announcement said.

The protest has been suspended in good faith, with farmers expressing hope that meaningful decisions will be made regarding the future of livestock farming.

They added that they remain united and vigilant, and will assess their next steps depending on developments.

Farmers, were planning a demonstration on Friday at the Rizoelia roundabout, which sits at the intersection of the motorway connecting Larnaca and Nicosia, and the motorway connecting Larnaca and Ayia Napa. Their main demand was for authorities to halt the culling of animals that test positive for foot-and-mouth disease.

However the farmers unions and the agriculture ministry have now reached an agreement regarding the amount of compensation to be paid to farmers whose livestock are culled as a result of the ongoing outbreak of foot and mouth disease.



