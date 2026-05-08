US tech companies explore Cyprus as reliable base for European expansion

Invest Cyprus on Friday announced that it hosted a closed-door roundtable in Washington on May 4, alongside fDi Intelligence and the Financial Times to promote Cyprus as a technology and investment destination for US companies.

The event took place at the Westin Washington National Harbour and focused on foreign direct investment shifts and Europe’s evolving investment landscape.

According to the announcement, the roundtable was organised in collaboration with fDi Intelligence and the Financial Times under the title “FDI shifts and the future of Europe’s investment landscape – Regulatory and investment conditions in Cyprus”.

The discussion formed part of the fourth joint initiative involving Invest Cyprus, fDi Intelligence and FT Locations.

The session was chaired by Danielle Myles, Senior Editor at fDi Intelligence.

The event brought together founders and investors to examine how Cyprus can function as a strategic European Union entry point for US technology companies operating in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

The discussion also highlighted Cyprus’ efforts to strengthen its position as a regional technology hub and attract high-quality investment.

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou participated in the roundtable, underlining the government’s commitment to investment promotion and innovation.

The announcement also said that Invest Cyprus participated in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, using the opportunity to promote Cyprus and engage directly with companies considering establishing a European base.

Invest Cyprus pointed to Cyprus’ growing attractiveness to technology companies, saying this is supported by concrete developments and investment activity.

Among the examples cited were the arrival of Tenstorrent, the launch of Plug and Play Tech Centre, and the strategic partnership with NVIDIA for a national supercomputer.

The organisation described these developments as part of a broader and sustained effort to position Cyprus as a leading technology destination.

“ICT is one of the fastest growing sectors in Cyprus and one of the most significant contributors to our economy,” said Deputy CEO of Invest Cyprus Lia Riris.

“Promoting it in the United States, a market where we are seeing increasing interest and concrete action towards Cyprus, is both a priority and an opportunity,” she added.

“The companies we met are looking for an EU base that is straightforward to operate from, with a clear legal and tax framework and a government that is actively investing in innovation,” Riris continued.

“We are here to show them that Cyprus fits that description,” she concluded.