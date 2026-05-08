Junior Achievement finals highlight student innovation

PwC Cyprus announced this week that it supported the Junior Achievement Cyprus Company Programme for the 12th consecutive year, continuing its investment in the development of young entrepreneurs and financial literacy initiatives across Cyprus.

The company said that both PwC Cyprus and the PwC Foundation once again participated as a strategic partner of the programme, which provides students with the opportunity to design and operate their own businesses while developing practical entrepreneurial skills and experience.

The programme concluded with the Grand Finals held on April 29, 2026, during which student teams competed for the opportunity to represent Cyprus at the Gen-E 2026 European event in Riga, Latvia, scheduled to take place in July 2026.

According to the announcement, 15 student teams qualified for the final competition, with two of those teams, Earthcup from Apostolos Loukas Regional Lyceum in Kolossi and Ecoroot from The English School in Nicosia, having received support from PwC mentors throughout the programme.

PwC Cyprus stated that eight mentors from the organisation actively participated during the year, guiding student teams and sharing their professional expertise, practical knowledge and business experience.

During the finals event, the Company of the Year award was presented to HerShield by President of Junior Achievement Cyprus and Director of the PwC Foundation Konstantina Logotheti.

The second place award was presented to From Sea 2 Soil by PwC Cyprus CEO and Chairman of the PwC Foundation Philippos Soseilos.

The announcement also said that the Most Innovative Product/Service award was presented to Rehair.

PwC Cyprus added that its cooperation with Junior Achievement Cyprus extends beyond the Company Programme through the implementation of the “Our Community” educational initiative, which operates under the auspices of the Education Ministry.

As part of that initiative, 18 PwC volunteers engaged with 391 students from 10 schools across Cyprus, introducing pupils to the functioning of communities and the role of different professions within society.

The company also said that in March 2026, PwC Cyprus and the PwC Foundation participated in Global Money Week 2025–2026, supporting efforts aimed at improving financial literacy among young people.

Through educational activities organised in 10 schools across Cyprus, 13 mentors from PwC Cyprus provided students with practical financial knowledge and money management skills.

“By participating in Junior Achievement programmes, PwC Cyprus and the PwC Foundation play an active role in cultivating creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset, equipping the new generation with the skills needed to succeed in the modern economy,” said Director of the PwC Foundation Konstantina Logotheti.

The company reiterated its commitment to supporting initiatives with meaningful social impact, adding that it continues to invest in knowledge, education and the future of young people in Cyprus.