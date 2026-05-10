Satellite direct-to-device connectivity began shifting from concept to early commercialisation in Europe in March, according to new research from market intelligence firm Omdia, highlighting growing activity among mobile operators.

The report found that more than one fifth of European mobile network operators, representing 22 per cent, have either launched, trialled, or announced partnerships related to D2D satellite services, signalling rising confidence in the technology’s future role.

This level of activity reflects a broader expectation that D2D connectivity will become an important component of future mobile service portfolios, particularly as networks evolve.

“European telcos have started to integrate D2D satellite into their mobile portfolios,” said Julia Schindler, principal analyst for service provider strategy at Omdia.

“Operators that use this early phase to test technology, form partnerships, and understand customer demand will be better positioned for a 6G future in which terrestrial and non terrestrial networks are deeply integrated,” she added.

At present, commercial D2D services in Europe remain limited to messaging and basic data, which constrains short-term monetisation opportunities for operators.

As a result, most telecom providers are positioning D2D primarily as a coverage and resilience enhancer, rather than a standalone revenue driver.

Typical strategies include bundling D2D capabilities into premium mobile plans or offering them as paid add-ons, similar to international roaming services.

Despite the market still being at a very early stage of development, the research indicated that now represents an optimal window for experimentation, allowing operators to secure partnerships and refine commercial models ahead of wider adoption.

The report also highlighted that European operators are converging on solutions that allow unmodified smartphones to connect directly to satellites, using existing mobile technologies.

This approach is seen as the most scalable pathway, enabling seamless integration with existing mobile services and billing systems.

“While Starlink has enabled the fastest path to early deployment, sovereignty and control are becoming increasingly important drivers for alternative partner selection,” Schindler said.

“Many European telcos are deliberately pursuing multi vendor strategies to preserve flexibility and reduce long term dependency as D2D becomes part of critical national infrastructure,” she explained.

In this context, alternative providers such as Satellite Connect Europe are gaining traction, as operators seek to diversify their partner ecosystems.

However, the report also stressed that regulatory uncertainty and spectrum availability remain the main obstacles to broader commercial rollout across Europe.

It noted that regulatory readiness varies significantly between countries, creating uneven conditions for deployment.

Nevertheless, the research expects that current trials and early commercial services will play a critical role in preparing operators for the 6G era, when non terrestrial networks are expected to be fully integrated into terrestrial systems.

“D2D capabilities are limited today, but their strategic importance for the future should not be underestimated,” Schindler concluded.