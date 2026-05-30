Novak Djokovic’s latest bid to capture a record 25th Grand Slam title was left in tatters after a stunning third-round defeat by Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca in an entertaining epic at the French Open on Friday.

Djokovic’s 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 7-5 defeat meant the 39-year-old Serb’s wait to surpass Margaret Court will go on in the twilight of a glorious career, as the draw in Paris opened up further a day after world number one Jannik Sinner’s shock exit.

Victory in an epic clash lasting four hours and 53 minutes ensured that Fonseca became the first teenager to beat Djokovic at the Grand Slams, as he announced himself as another genuine contender to claim a maiden major crown.

“I actually didn’t believe I could win the match, I just played and enjoyed being on the court. What an idol we have and what a pleasure it was to step onto the court against him, so I thank him. I’m very happy,” Fonseca said.

“I was just trying to hit the ball as fast as I could, I mean Djokovic doesn’t miss, and we still think he’s 20. At the end of the match, he was more fit than me, which is crazy.

“But I felt as it was getting darker, it was a bit slower, and for me that was better, because I could produce a bit more power, for sure.”

Fonseca dedicated the hard-fought win to his mother, who was beaming in the stands on her birthday, while Djokovic walked off to a standing ovation from 15,000 fans and hailed his young opponent in his press conference later.

“Incredible match to be part of. Obviously a tough one for me to lose, being two sets to love up, but huge credit to Joao for really deserving to win the match,” Djokovic said.

“I think he, without a doubt, was the better player in important moments in those crucial fourth and fifth sets. Some amazing exchanges and points. He just found incredible shots, lines. It was amazing.

“Not great for me to be facing a player playing at such a level, but I don’t think I’ve done too much wrong with my game. It’s just that he was just better.”

FIRST-TIME CHAMPION

While Djokovic was less sure about his return next year, Roland Garros will crown a first-time Grand Slam champion, with holder Carlos Alcaraz skipping the tournament due to a wrist injury and Sinner going down early.

“He definitely has the potential,” a gracious Djokovic said of Fonseca’s title chances.

Alexander Zverev is another player who will sense a glorious chance after three unsuccessful visits to finals, and the German remained on course with a 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-2 victory over French hope Quentin Halys.

Dutchman Jesper De Jong beat 13th seed Karen Khachanov 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-7(2) 6-2, Spaniard Rafael Jodar downed Alex Michelsen 7-6(2) 6-7(5) 4-6 6-3 6-3 and Czech Jakub Mensik stunned eighth seed Alex de Minaur 0-6 6-2 6-2 6-3.

They were joined by Andrey Rublev and Pablo Carreno Busta.

There were few surprises in the women’s draw as four-times champion Iga Swiatek defeated fellow Pole Magda Linette 6-4 6-4, while Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva all moved into the next round.

EARLY MARKER

A week after turning 39, Djokovic began strongly and played like a younger version of himself as he comfortably won five of the opening six games and put down a marker in the first set on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Serb produced a stunning lob, a couple of heavy forehand winners and two delightful drops in that spell, almost schooling his 19-year-old opponent on the art of playing on Parisian clay, and wrapped up the set after a late Fonseca comeback attempt.

Fonseca, who was still in his crib when Djokovic lifted his first Grand Slam title at the 2008 Australian Open, went toe-to-toe with his senior colleague in the next set only to drop his serve in the fifth game.

It was the opening Djokovic needed, and the third seed took full control, letting out a roar when he went up 5-3 and pumping his fists after he closed out the set with a sharp passing shot through the middle.

Fonseca raised his level to pull a set back and then broke early in the fourth, drawing thunderous applause from his fans, before levelling up the match at two sets all with some fiery ball-striking that at times left Djokovic in disbelief.

The Brazilian came from 1-3 down in the decider and showed nerves of steel to stay level after ten games and then break for a 6-5 lead, which gave him the perfect platform to close out a famous victory with three straight aces.

“I just believed I could do the aces, it was crazy,” Fonseca said. “I’ve never done that before. I’m super happy that I could finish like this.”

Fonseca faces twice runner-up Casper Ruud, who came through his own marathon clash against Tommy Paul with a 4-6 6-7(4)6-4 7-6(4) 7-5win.