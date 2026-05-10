A UK body representing small businesses has warned that small firms were being pushed out of European Union ​markets due to red tape, rising costs, and complex ‌rules, highlighting the continuing effects of Brexit more than six years after the UK left the union.

The research from Britain’s Federation of Small Businesses underlined ​the challenges of trading with the bloc, despite the current ​Labour government’s push to reset economic and defence ties ⁠at a time of global uncertainty over tariffs and war.

“The EU ​should be a natural market for our small firms as it’s ​so close and accessible … it’s a frustrating shame that many are currently questioning whether it’s even worth the effort at all,” FSB Policy Chair Tina ​McKenzie said in the statement.

Here are the FSB’s findings: