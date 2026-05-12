Demetra Holdings Plc announced on Tuesday that the company completed a buyback of its own shares during a market session held on the previous day.

Operating under the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars provided by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the firm moved to acquire a portion of its equity.

Specifically, the company acquired a total quantity of 6,400 own shares, the CSE filing showed.

The shares were purchased at a fixed price of €1.50 each, resulting in a total investment for the single session of €9,600.

Moreover, the transaction was executed in accordance with a specific authorisation granted during the annual general meeting held on June 24, 2025.

The company utilised the services of the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd, more commonly known as CISCO, to act as the broker for the deal.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that its board of directors proposed a total dividend payment of €20,000,000 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

This proposal corresponds to a payout of 10 cent per share to the company’s investors.

The board also decided to recommend a resolution to shareholders for the continuation of the share buyback programme for an additional 12-month period.

Both the dividend distribution and the extension of the buyback mandate are scheduled to be presented as formal resolutions for approval on June 30, 2026.