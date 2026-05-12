The Limassol district government organisation (EOA) is expected to apply to court on Monday for an evacuation order for a residential building in the Yermasoyia tourist area deemed unsafe.

District governor Yiannis Tsouloftas said the application concerning the Seagate apartment building on Vasileos Georgiou I Avenue will be filed at Limassol district court on May 18.

The building partially collapsed on April 11, leaving two people dead.

Tsouloftas said the evacuation process had taken time because it was the first such case handled by the organisation and required all apartment owners to be identified and formally notified.

“This is a large number of apartments, all the owners had to be identified and confirm they received the relevant notice,” he said.

Residents had originally been given a three-day deadline to evacuate the building, which expired on April 20.

After the collapse, authorities issued warning notices on 36 potentially dangerous apartment buildings in the Limassol district.

Limassol police investigations into the collapse are nearing completion, with the case file set to be sent to the attorney general for legal opinion.