Alphamega, Slimstock join forces to redefine their supply-chain planning

Alphamega Hypermarkets are proud to announce a strategic partnership with Slimstock, a leading provider of supply-chain-planning solutions. This partnership is part of the company’s ongoing growth and investment in advanced technologies designed to enhance operational efficiency and elevate the overall customer experience.

Taking into account the highly competitive retail environment and driven by its commitment to continuous innovation, the company is moving forward with the adoption of the Slim4 platform. Offering a wide range of products and supported by a rapidly expanding network of stores, Alphamega Hypermarkets aim to strengthen the structure, intelligence and scalability of their supply-chain operations.

Responding to modern-day challenges

Grocery retail requires both precision and speed. For Alphamega Hypermarkets, maintaining high product availability while ensuring effective inventory control is a top priority in an environment shaped by the growth of e-commerce, evolving in-store dynamics and supplier volatility. These efforts ultimately enhance product availability and, in turn, improve the reliability and consistency of customers’ shopping experience.

A strategic step forward

Alphamega Hypermarkets selected Slimstock for its deep expertise in grocery retail and proven track record in transforming complex data into clear, actionable planning insights that will enhance the company’s business priorities.

The implementation of the Slim4 platform introduces a new approach to supply chain planning, based on data and automation. Each process becomes more efficient and targeted, improving the balance between product availability and efficient inventory management, while enhancing control and coordination across the entire scope of operations, from physical stores to e-commerce.

This partnership represents a key pillar of Alphamega Hypermarkets’ strategy, supporting the company’s transition towards more flexible and modern operations, capable of meeting the demands of an increasingly challenging environment.

About Alphamega Hypermarkets

Alphamega is a leading grocery retailer in Cyprus, with a broad store and facilities network and a rapidly growing e-commerce presence. Committed to delivering quality and value to its customers, the company continues to invest in innovative solutions and services, aiming to create a seamless, more enjoyable and human-centric customer experience.

About Slimstock

Slimstock is a world-renowned leading supply chain planning partner, helping retailers and distributors across the globe improve forecast accuracy, optimise inventory and accelerate business performance through the Slim4 platform.