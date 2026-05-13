Eurolife on Wednesday announced that it has been recognised as the leading life insurance company in Cyprus, securing the title of Best Life Insurance Company Cyprus 2026 at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2026 for the sixth consecutive year.

In addition to the main award, Eurolife also received a second distinction this year for its innovative digital platform, with the Myeurolife App named Best Life Insurance App Cyprus 2026.

The company stated that “this recognition reflects Eurolife’s ongoing digital transformation, its focus on simplicity and transparency, and its commitment to delivering enhanced service to its policyholders”.

“With a modern app that provides users with immediate, easy and secure access to their policies, coverages and personal details, Eurolife demonstrates that technology can and should make insurance more accessible, faster and more human,” said Eurolife general manager Athena Shipilli Tsingi.

The company further stated that these new distinctions add to a broader series of recognitions it has received in recent years for reliability, innovation and a high level of service.

Eurolife attributed its continued success to consistency in quality, a customer-centric approach, and continuous progress through new solutions such as the award-winning Myeurolife App.

These factors, the company said, have positioned it at the forefront of modern life insurance in Cyprus.

“Eurolife continues to evolve, invest in new technologies and shape the future of Life Insurance in Cyprus, always with people at its core and with the goal of making every customer’s life more secure, more confident and more optimistic,” the announcement concluded.