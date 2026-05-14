There are no confirmed cases in the United States of the Andes hantavirus outbreak that killed three people aboard a luxury cruise ship this month, U.S. health officials said on Thursday, but 41 people, including 18 quarantined in Nebraska and Atlanta, are being monitored for possible infection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 41 people include passengers who had returned to the United States before the outbreak was identified and others who may have been exposed on flights where a symptomatic case was present.

Most of the people being monitored should stay at home and avoid contact with others during the six-week monitoring period, said Dr. David Fitter, the incident manager for the CDC’s hantavirus response.

He did not give an update on the 18 people in quarantine. The University of Nebraska Medical Center said on Tuesday that one passenger initially placed in a biocontainment unit had been medically cleared to move to a quarantine unit with the others.

“What I can say is that there are no cases in the United States,” Fitter said on a press call when asked how many people had been tested in the United States.

The outbreak of the Andes hantavirus, which is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people in rare cases, was reported in early May aboard the MV Hondius, a luxury expedition cruise ship.

It has since killed three people: a Dutch couple and a German national.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday more cases were expected from ​the cluster linked to the ship, but stressed ⁠it was not comparable to COVID and did not pose a pandemic threat.