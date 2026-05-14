Ellinas Finance Public Company Limited on Thursday submitted its annual remuneration report for 2025, outlining total compensation for board members and senior executives.

The report was prepared by the company’s board of directors and will be presented for discussion at the annual general meeting of shareholders, in line with the relevant legislation on shareholder engagement adopted in 2021.

It provides a comprehensive overview of all remuneration paid to directors and other key management personnel, including those with administrative, managerial or supervisory responsibilities.

The document covers executive and non-executive directors, as well as newly appointed and former board members, for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.

It includes all forms of compensation, ranging from salaries to additional benefits, as defined under the company’s remuneration policy.

The report will be published on the company’s website and will remain publicly accessible for a period of ten years, in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

The board stated that the total remuneration for 2025 is aligned with the company’s approved remuneration policy, reflecting its core principles.

These principles include alignment with long-term shareholder value creation, as well as sustainability considerations.

They also incorporate internal balance and external competitiveness, ensuring that remuneration remains comparable to similar organisations.

In addition, the framework provides compensation for professional responsibility and career development, taking into account the expertise and contribution of each beneficiary.

The board emphasised that remuneration outcomes were consistent with the company’s financial performance during 2025.

This was assessed using key performance indicators such as revenue and EBITDA, as outlined in the company’s annual financial report.

The board further stated that the remuneration structure promotes a close link between strategic objectives and shareholder value creation, encouraging both medium-term and long-term incentives.

It added that the policy aims to motivate beneficiaries to dedicate sufficient time and apply their skills and experience in the best interests of the company.

The remuneration packages were described as competitive at a national level, reflecting professional value, experience, commitment and responsibility.

At the same time, the board said it seeks to maintain a balanced remuneration framework for all beneficiaries.

“The overall remuneration for 2025 contributes to the long-term performance and growth of the company,” the board said.

Total gross annual remuneration for all members of the board amounted to €200,800 for 2025.

When including all benefits, the total annual remuneration and benefits reached €246,811, covering the entire board.