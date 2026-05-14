Thursday is set to begin with cloud cover across most of the island, with those clouds to bring with them the possibility of rain, though the skies are expected to clear as the day continues.

Heightened levels of dust are expected in the atmosphere, while temperatures will rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland, 25 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 27 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 21 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though fog may form in the early hours of Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 16 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Friday’s weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with isolated showers possible, with Saturday largely the same.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Friday before rising again over the weekend.