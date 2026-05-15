Commission highlights risks and skills in digital finance guide

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on Friday announced the publication of a new investor guide aimed at strengthening financial literacy and protecting investors in the digital age.

The guide, titled “Building Personal Financial Independence in the Digital World,” was released as part of the regulator’s broader efforts to enhance public awareness and promote safer participation in modern financial markets.

“This practical guide aims to support individuals in building financial security, making informed investment decisions, and navigating modern digital financial markets,” the commission said.

CySEC explained that the initiative forms part of its participation in the Global Money Week 2026 campaign, coordinated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, underscoring its commitment to improving financial education across Cyprus.

The regulator emphasised that financial literacy has become a critical life skill, as more people manage their finances through digital platforms rather than traditional channels.

In this context, the guide highlights how technology-driven financial services, including mobile banking, digital payments and online investment platforms, are reshaping the way individuals interact with money.

“It equips citizens to safely navigate today’s financial landscape, where technology increasingly shapes how we all manage, spend, and invest our money,” the commission stated.

At the same time, CySEC warned that the rapid digitalisation of financial services also introduces new risks, particularly in relation to cybersecurity threats and fraudulent schemes.

“It empowers us to identify scams and fraudulent schemes, safeguard our personal and financial data, critically evaluate digital investment opportunities, and manage our accounts securely,” the commission added.

A central theme of the guide is the concept of personal financial independence, which CySEC defines as the ability to sustain one’s lifestyle through personal income, savings and investments without relying on external support.

“It reflects not just how much you earn, but how effectively you manage, save, and grow your money over time,” the commission said.

The guide explains that achieving financial independence requires a combination of stable income, savings, manageable debt, pension planning and control over financial decisions, stressing that income alone is not sufficient.

CySEC pointed out that individuals who lack savings or decision-making autonomy remain financially vulnerable, even if they earn a steady income.

“It enables individuals to cope with economic uncertainty, reduce reliance on credit or others, and make decisions without financial stress limiting their options,” the commission noted.

The publication also outlines how financial independence evolves across different stages of life, from early education through to retirement.

In younger years, the focus is placed on developing basic financial habits, such as budgeting, saving and distinguishing between needs and wants.

As individuals enter adulthood, the commission explained, the emphasis shifts to building financial discipline, including maintaining a budget, establishing an emergency fund and securing stable income sources.

Later in life, the guide highlights the importance of wealth accumulation, diversification and protection, alongside careful long-term planning for major expenses and retirement.

CySEC also draws attention to the impact of life events, such as job loss, illness, divorce or caregiving responsibilities, which can significantly affect financial outcomes and should be factored into planning.

“These are normal life events and should be integrated into financial planning, not treated as unexpected disruptions,” the commission said.

The guide further examines the social and cultural context in Cyprus, noting that strong family support systems can both provide stability and delay financial independence.

It points to data showing that 33 per cent of young adults aged 25 to 34 still live with their parents, while the average age of leaving home stands at 27.2 years.

CySEC also highlighted youth unemployment of around 15 per cent, which can limit early earning potential and reinforce the importance of financial education and early savings.

A significant portion of the guide is dedicated to the importance of financial independence for women, with the regulator stressing that gender disparities in income, employment and pension outcomes increase financial vulnerability.

“Financial independence is particularly important for women and girls, as it strengthens their ability to live with security, dignity, and equal opportunity,” the commission said.

The guide explains that unpaid caregiving responsibilities disproportionately affect women, often leading to career interruptions, lower lifetime earnings and reduced pension contributions.

CySEC also noted that these inequalities were intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many women reduced working hours or exited the labour market due to increased childcare responsibilities.

The regulator emphasised that control over financial resources and decision-making is essential, warning that limited involvement in financial matters can increase exposure to risks, particularly during major life changes.

“Financial independence goes beyond managing daily expenses and includes meaningful control over financial resources,” the commission stated.

In addition, the guide underscores the importance of building personal savings and assets, particularly for women, as a means of reducing reliance on borrowing and enhancing long-term resilience.

CySEC also highlighted that retirement outcomes are shaped by earlier financial decisions, pointing out that women in Cyprus typically receive lower pensions due to differences in earnings and career patterns.

The guide concludes by stressing that financial independence requires forward planning, continuous income participation where possible and active engagement in financial decision-making.

“Maintaining financial independence requires forward planning,” the commission said.

CySEC further reiterated that public digital financial literacy is a strategic priority, given its role in supporting investor protection, safeguarding market integrity and ensuring long-term sustainability.