Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC on Friday disclosed that Eaton Vance Management had reduced its shareholding in the lender below the 3 per cent regulatory threshold, according to a formal notification filed with authorities.

The threshold crossing occurred on May 12, 2026, as confirmed in a standard TR-1 notification of major holdings submitted to both the company and the Central Bank of Ireland.

Prior to the transaction, Eaton Vance Management held a 3.11 per cent stake in the Bank of Cyprus.

Following the disposal, the firm’s position now stands at below 3 per cent of total voting rights, falling under the key disclosure threshold set by regulatory rules.

The updated holding reflects both direct and indirect voting rights attached to shares under the ISIN code IE00BD5B1Y92.

In addition, the investment manager confirmed that its interest through financial instruments is also below 3 per cent, reinforcing the overall reduction in exposure.

At the time the threshold was crossed, the total number of voting rights in the issuer was reported at 435,962,305.

The notification further included detailed data on the full chain of controlled undertakings, identifying the structure through which the voting rights are ultimately held and the ultimate controlling legal entity.

The disclosure document was formally completed in Glasgow on May 14, 2026, marking the final step in meeting regulatory reporting requirements.