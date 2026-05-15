Famagusta police issued a wanted notice on Friday for a 26-year-old man in connection with an investigation into serious criminal offences allegedly committed over a three-year period.

Authorities identified the suspect as Abdalarhman Esaifan, a Palestinian national, who is being sought to assist investigations relating to offences allegedly committed on unspecified dates between 2023 and May 6, 2026.

Police did not disclose the exact nature of the offences under investigation.

In a public appeal, authorities asked anyone with information that could assist in locating the suspect to contact the Famagusta police station on 23803080, the nearest police station, or the citizen’s hotline on 1460.

Abdalarhman Esaifan

The wanted notice was circulated alongside a photograph of the suspect as part of efforts to trace his whereabouts.