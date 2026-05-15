The Shipping Deputy Ministry’s long-planned relocation to a new headquarters at the former Nemitsa factory site in Limassol is moving closer, as the government examines plans for a landmark building in an area fast emerging as one of the city’s most important business districts.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce (Evel), the Deputy Ministry is currently in consultations with the Finance Ministry over the project concept note it has submitted for the development, which is now under review by the relevant department.

According to the Shipping Deputy Ministry, efforts are being made to move the project forward as quickly as possible, with approval from the Directorate General Growth of the Finance Ministry expected within about a month.

The relocation is considered particularly important, as the Deputy Ministry’s services are currently housed in different buildings which no longer adequately meet its operational needs.

The aim is to bring all departments under one roof, in a building that can better serve the ministry’s work while also making full use of the Nemitsa land plot, which was granted to the Shipping Deputy Ministry by a Council of Ministers decision for the construction of new premises.

At the same time, the project is expected to contribute to the wider regeneration of the area, where a number of high-rise buildings and mixed-use developments worth many millions of euros are either under construction or planned.

In practice, the transformation of the area around the new Limassol port and Tsiflikoudia into a new business and financial district has already begun.

An environmental study has already been prepared for the Shipping Deputy Ministry project and submitted to the department of environment for review and comments.

Once the relevant approval is secured, further studies will follow, including a feasibility study.

Beyond covering the Deputy Ministry’s accommodation needs, the project is seen as an opportunity for Limassol to host the city’s only Deputy Ministry in a modern and emblematic building, reflecting both the prestige of the Republic of Cyprus and the importance of the maritime sector.

The government and the Deputy Ministry are also examining the possibility of including a conference centre with a capacity of more than 1,000 delegates on the same site, as well as the creation of a Maritime museum.

The planned headquarters forms part of a broader wave of development in the area.

East of the site where the Deputy Ministry is expected to be built, Interorient Shipmanagement is promoting a new 24-storey office tower in Tsiflikoudia, with a height of 93 metres and an estimated budget of €50 million.

The project, which is currently being evaluated by the department of environment, has been designed by Eraclis Papachristou Architects and is expected to accommodate around 600 employees.

It will include modern office facilities, parking areas and energy-efficient solutions, while it is planned to house the offices of Interorient Shipmanagement.

The tower is to be built on a plot adjacent to the company’s existing offices, near the traffic lights of the new Limassol port.

A little further west from the planned Shipping Deputy Ministry site, Imperio has already fenced off a large plot where it intends to develop ‘Imperio Portside’, a mixed-use project combining residential, commercial and leisure uses.

According to information provided by the company to Entrepreneurial Limassol, the development will carry international BREEAM certification and will include one and two-bedroom residences, flexible commercial spaces and amenities such as a gym and daycare centre.

The project is located near the sea, the marina, the offices of major companies and western Limassol, strengthening the area’s shift towards a more modern urban and business hub.

Construction is expected to begin soon, with completion anticipated in 2028.

Under the special housing incentive for affordable housing production, Imperio also paid nearly €2 million to the Cyprus Land Development Organisation as compensation linked to the project’s licensing, a move aimed at supporting the supply of affordable housing in Cyprus.

Together, the projects point to a wider transformation of the port area, with the planned Shipping Deputy Ministry headquarters set to become one of the key public-sector anchors in a district increasingly shaped by shipping, business and mixed-use investment.