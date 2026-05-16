Paphos police confirmed on Saturday the arrest of a 22-year-old man in connection with a series of arson cases investigated in the district during March and April 2026.

According to authorities, the suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Investigators are examining his alleged involvement in four separate incidents, including two vehicle arsons, one building fire and one attempted arson attack.

Police said the cases under investigation concern the arson of a vehicle on March 25, the arson of a building on April 4, another vehicle arson on April 6 and the attempted arson of a building on April 15.

Authorities stated that “the arrest was made pursuant to a court warrant” as investigations into the incidents continue.

The case is linked to an earlier police operation carried out on April 15, during which a 41-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were also arrested in relation to the same investigation.

Police have not released further details regarding the possible motive behind the attacks or the relationship between the suspects.

Investigators are continuing to examine evidence connected to the incidents as part of ongoing enquiries.