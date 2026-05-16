The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced this week that it will host a specialised seminar in Nicosia to help local companies unlock business opportunities through the strategic use of drone technologies.

Scheduled for May 28, 2026, the event will take place between 10:00 and 13:00 at the chamber’s headquarters on the first floor of the Keve building.

Organised within the framework of the European project EUSOME, the session is titled EUSOME Air Mobility for Businesses: Regulation of Drone Technologies & Commercial Applications.

The seminar is designed to help enterprises understand how these rapidly evolving solutions can be legally, safely, and strategically integrated into various commercial operations.

Businesses in Cyprus have an increasing opportunity to explore how drone solutions can improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance data collection, according to the official invitation issued by Officer Christina Panayides.

Participants will gain practical insights into the current regulatory framework governing drone operations within the Republic of Cyprus.

The agenda will also cover critical compliance obligations, including licensing requirements and the civil liability considerations associated with air mobility.

Expert speakers will highlight emerging commercial applications across multiple industries, such as logistics, construction, and agriculture.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore how drones can optimise operations in the energy sector, infrastructure monitoring, and public safety.

The event aims to facilitate learning from a diverse group of industry experts, researchers, regulators, and technology leaders.

Identifying potential partnerships within the emerging drone ecosystem of Cyprus is a primary goal for the organisers.

The seminar will further delve into future market opportunities linked to smart city services and urban air mobility solutions.

Technological developments in drone manufacturing and innovation will be presented to help companies stay ahead of global trends.

This knowledge is intended to support future business decisions for firms already exploring drone solutions or those wanting to understand market direction.

While the session is highly relevant to supply chain and technology developers, it also holds significant interest for academic institutions and researchers.

Start-ups engaged in developing innovative drone-based solutions are also encouraged to participate in the discussions.

Early registration is encouraged as places for the event are strictly limited, the chamber noted in its memo to members.

The seminar will be conducted in Greek, the announcement concluded.