Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire that broke out in an apartment building in Latsia on Friday night, prompting the evacuation of residents and the deployment of emergency services.

According to a police statement issued on Saturday, the fire ignited at around 8.50pm in a second-floor apartment in the Nicosia suburb.

Firefighters and police officers rushed to the scene after reports of smoke and flames coming from the residential building.

The occupants of the apartment, a 36-year-old woman and her six-year-old child, were not inside the flat when the blaze started, and no further injuries were reported.

Residents of the apartment building were evacuated as a precaution while members of the fire brigade worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

Firefighters faced difficulties during the operation due to strong winds in the area.

The fire was eventually brought under control and extinguished early on Saturday morning.

Police said the area has been cordoned off so examinations could be carried out by the competent authorities.

Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances and cause of the fire.