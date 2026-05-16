Four new cases of foot-and-mouth disease were confirmed in livestock units in Dromolaxia and Athienou, bringing the total number of affected farms to 116.

The veterinary services announced that the latest cases were identified on Friday evening and involved a total of 2,765 sheep and goats.

Two of the new infections were detected in Dromolaxia, including one unlicensed breeding unit housing seven animals, while two further cases were confirmed in Athienou.

According to the veterinary services, “the total number of animals registered in the three licensed units where cases were identified amounts to 2,758,” adding that all of the new infections were found within areas already designated as infected zones.

Officials said the latest detections were part of ongoing surveillance and monitoring measures aimed at containing the spread of the disease.

Veterinary authorities continue inspections and controls in affected regions, with movement restrictions remaining in force for livestock and related products.

Authorities have repeatedly urged livestock owners to comply fully with biosecurity measures and reporting obligations.

The veterinary services said investigations and testing continue in affected districts as part of efforts to prevent further transmission.