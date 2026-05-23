Eight hundred and eighty-nine buildings in the Larnaca district have been classified as dangerous under updated records compiled by the Larnaca district government organisation (EOA).

Speaking on Friday, Larnaca EOA president Angelos Hadjicharalambous said the figure reflects a combined registry drawn from previous authorities and updated assessments carried out under the modernised inspection framework.

He said the data show 563 dangerous buildings in earlier registers, alongside a further 889 identified under updated listings as of last Tuesday

He said the updated breakdown includes 427 in municipality, 23 in Aradippou, 80 in Lefkara, 34 in Dromolaxia, 12 in Athienou and a further 313 within surrounding villages.

Hadjicharalambous said inspection work is continuing across the district, with 150 buildings already subjected to visual checks and around 100 inspection reports returned.

From those, officials identified 23 residential and 40 uninhabited buildings classified under Category C, those being structures with a visible risk of collapse.

He said two buildings have already been formally declared dangerous, one of which has been evacuated while a second has received an evacuation warning.

He added that social services recently identified 40 residents in a single apartment block during follow up inspections.

Authorities cordoned off the site and took additional precautionary steps as an adjoining house – likewise not occupied – was also said to be at risk of structural collapse

He added that further assessments are ongoing and that additional declarations are expected, stating that at least one more building is likely to be classified as dangerous by Monday.

Of the 20 uninhabited buildings identified within the municipality, 10 have already been secured, alongside one additional structure in Aradippou.

The expanded monitoring effort follows a series of recent incidents involving structural failures in the district, including the partial collapse of an abandoned house roof in Larnaca on Thursday.

Emergency services, including fire crews and rescue teams, were deployed after the building on Stavrodromiou Street collapsed.

No injuries were reported, but authorities confirmed the structure had been used intermittently by homeless squatters.

Specialist search teams combed the debris using sniffer dogs before confirming no one was trapped.

Authorities later cordoned off the area and moved to demolish the affected structure along with an adjoining building deemed at risk.

Officials said the collapsed property had not been listed in the district’s dangerous buildings register, although neighbouring structures had previously been flagged for risk.

Hadjicharalambous said property owners remain legally responsible for addressing structural risks and reiterated that local authorities will pursue enforcement where necessary.

In earlier comments linked to evacuation orders for the Madona Court apartment complex, he said owners were repeatedly warned over several years.

“Notifications instructing property owners to undertake necessary structural repairs were sent in 2016, 2022 and 2024, but no remedial action was taken,” he said in reference to earlier cases involving unsafe residential blocks.

In that case, 24 apartments were ordered to be evacuated after the building was deemed at risk of collapse, with authorities providing temporary accommodation arrangements for displaced residents through municipal and government coordination.

Larnaca EOA has since expanded its inspection programme to cover at least 22 additional buildings across the district, as part of a broader review of structural safety in older residential stock.