The European Union imported 49.7 million tonnes of recyclable raw materials and exported 36.2 million tonnes to non-EU countries over the course of 2025, according to a Eurostat report.

This distinct trade imbalance means that the net import volume gap between incoming and outgoing shipments reached 13.5 million tonnes by the end of the annual period.

The net import volume observed during the year grew by around 1 million tonnes, representing a 7.8 per cent expansion when compared directly with the previous twelve-month timeline.

Statistical records indicate that the continental bloc has remained a consistent net importer of recyclable raw materials since the official data series first began in 2005.

The lowest ever net import volume gap was archived very recently in 2023, when the disparity between incoming and outgoing materials narrowed to 1.07 million tonnes.

Despite the recent surge in inbound shipments, the 2025 trading gap is still 35.6 per cent lower than the historical maximum gap recorded between the volume of imports and exports.

That historic record peak of 21 million tonnes was originally registered by European statisticians in 2006.

Refined scrap metals completely dominate the outbound market, accounting for 18.9 million tonnes of shipments and representing over half, or 52.1 per cent, of all recyclable raw material exports.

The second-largest category of outgoing goods was paper and cardboard, which registered at 6.0 million tonnes or 16.5 per cent of the total export pool.

Organic materials followed closely behind in the third position, with the bloc shipping out 4.4 million tonnes, which equated to exactly 12.0 per cent of outbound trade.

Regarding inbound shipping streams, the single largest category was organic materials at 30.0 million tonnes, making up a dominant 60.3 per cent of all recyclable raw material imports.

This massive agricultural and biowaste category was followed in the rankings by minerals, which accounted for 8.3 million tonnes or 16.7 per cent of inbound transport.

Metal items held the third position for incoming deliveries, totaling 6.3 million tonnes and representing 12.7 per cent of the regional import market.

A deep statistical comparison between standard recyclable raw materials data and general trade in waste reveals distinct differences in material sourcing across the continent.

While industrial metals, paper, and heavy cardboard are traded almost exclusively as classified waste items, organic materials follow a completely different commercial pattern.

The organic category consists primarily of agricultural by-products, rather than discarded municipal or commercial refuse.

In fact, standard waste constitutes only a minor fraction of organic trade, representing just 1.8 per cent of outgoing shipments and 3.2 per cent of inbound deliveries.

Looking at individual countries, Turkey was the top destination for outbound shipments of recyclable raw materials, absorbing a volume of 12.8 million tonnes.

The second-largest destination for these materials was India at 3.9 million tonnes, followed closely by the United Kingdom at 3.4 million tonnes.

North African and regional European neighbors also featured in the data, with Egypt taking 1.9 million tonnes, while Norway and Switzerland took 1.5 million tonnes each.

Inbound deliveries of recyclable raw materials were predominantly sourced from Brazil, which shipped 11.2 million tonnes into the region.

Argentina secured the second spot for deliveries at 8.7 million tonnes, followed by the United Kingdom at 4.4 million tonnes.

The final major supplier slots were held by Ukraine, which provided 4.0 million tonnes, and the United States, which sent 2.4 million tonnes across the Atlantic.