Fuel prices across the European Union surged in April, with Cyprus recording one of the steepest monthly increases in diesel costs, reflecting broader energy market pressures.

According to a report from Eurostat, the price of fuels and lubricants for personal transport in the EU rose by 20.8 per cent in April 2026 compared with April 2025, following a 12.9 per cent increase in March on a year-on-year basis.

Up until February 2026, fuel prices had generally been declining across the EU average and in most member states, marking a sharp reversal in recent months.

Eurostat said prices increased in all EU countries in April, with 15 member states registering rises above 20 per cent.

The highest annual increases were recorded in Luxembourg at 33.8 per cent, France and Sweden both at 29.3 per cent, Latvia at 28.1 per cent and Bulgaria at 27.8 per cent.

The lowest increases were seen in Hungary at 1.5 per cent, Poland at 8.8 per cent and Italy at 12.9 per cent.

Looking specifically at fuel types, diesel prices across the EU jumped by 33.7 per cent in April 2026 compared with a year earlier, while petrol prices rose by 13.6 per cent.

This followed increases in March of 19.8 per cent for diesel and 9.4 per cent for petrol on a year-on-year basis.

On a monthly basis, diesel prices rose by 7.9 per cent across the EU between March and April 2026, while petrol prices increased by 2.4 per cent.

In March, diesel had already risen by 19.1 per cent and petrol by 10.6 per cent compared with February 2026.

Cyprus stood out among member states with a diesel price increase of 18 per cent between March and April 2026, placing it among the highest monthly rises in the bloc.

The largest monthly increases in diesel were recorded in Slovenia at 23.5 per cent and Bulgaria at 19.5 per cent, followed closely by Cyprus.

At the lower end of the scale, Poland saw a rise of 1.9 per cent, Romania 2.3 per cent and Bulgaria 2.6 per cent.

In terms of petrol prices, 23 EU countries recorded increases between March and April, ranging from 12.9 per cent in Slovenia to 1.3 per cent in Ireland.

However, Romania, Spain and Poland reported monthly declines in petrol prices of 1.2 per cent, 4.6 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively.

The figures underline the renewed volatility in energy markets, with fuel costs once again exerting pressure on households and transport expenses across Cyprus and the wider EU.