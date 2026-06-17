David Hunter, the man who was convicted for manslaughter in 2023 for killing his wife who was suffering from a form of blood cancer, has been rushed to hospital.

Cyprus Mail sources said Hunter had been admitted for heart failure and is in critical condition.

Hunter, now 78, was found guilty of manslaughter in July 2023, after he suffocated his wife Janice, when she was 74, with a pillow in their Tremithousa, Paphos home in December 2021, in a bid to end her suffering.

He was jailed for two years, but with time served, was ultimately released on the same day the sentence was passed.

Cyprus’ attorney general appealed both the manslaughter verdict and the sentencing handed down to Hunter.

Hunter said his wife had begged him for weeks to take her life. Hunter had also tried to take his own life but was found by police officers alerted by Interpol after he had sent a message to a family member saying he had killed his wife and was about to take his own life.