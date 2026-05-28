The Direct Democracy party is accepting applications for parliamentary aides and staff, its leader Fidias Panayiotou announced on Thursday.

“We are officially hiring,” a chirpy Panayiotou said in a short video clip posted online.

“There’s lots of work to be done…many job openings in Direct Democracy.”

The party will consider anyone, including people who previously worked for parties that didn’t make it into parliament this time round.

“We’ll take people who have experience in parliament, but also people who don’t have experience in politics but experience in other areas,” Panayiotou said, flanked by the four party MPs.

Speaking in the Cypriot dialect, the 26-year-old Panayiotou added: “In Direct Democracy, there is no ‘meso’ [connections], we will make interviews and hire the best.

“Best of luck on your applications, and we’ll be glad to work with you, so that together we can finally change our Cyprus.”

In last Sunday’s legislative elections, Direct Democracy – founded only seven months ago – garnered 5.4 per cent of the popular vote, winning four seats in parliament.

In 2024 Panayiotou, a TikToker with no prior political experience, took his chances running for MEP as an independent. He received 71,000 votes, making it into the European Parliament alongside five other Cypriot MEPs.