What started as a creative market has gradually evolved into something much bigger for Limassol. Over the past two years, Cyberness has become a regular meeting point for people looking for more than a typical place to hang out; a space where local creators, music, food, families, artists and communities come together in a setting that feels both open and alive.

Over June 6–7, 2026, Cyberness will celebrate two years of presence with an anniversary market at Kolla, returning with all the elements that have established it as a favourite meeting point in Limassol. Music, local creators, street food and a summer atmosphere will shape a two-day event dedicated to the community that has grown around it.

From 4-11pm, with free entry and a pet-friendly setup, the anniversary edition will feature more than 150 local shops and makers, alongside an array of restaurant pop-ups, desserts, bars and drinks, live music, DJs, workshops, and activities for all ages. The event will also include carousel rides, inflatables and dedicated family areas, maintaining the welcoming and community-driven character that has defined the market from the beginning.

More than an anniversary celebration, the weekend will reflect how Cyberness has grown into a platform for local creativity and connection, providing visibility to independent creators while offering Limassol a space where people return not only for the market itself, but also for the atmosphere and sense of community around it.

For those interested in participating in future events, more information and applications are available here.

For updates and the full events programme, follow Kolla on Instagram.