Cyprus proved popular among the foreign ministers of European Union member states who had travelled to the island to attend Thursday’s informal summit, with many complimenting the island and its weather upon their arrival at the port of Limassol.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna was the most exuberant, declaring that “Cyprus is beautiful, really”.

“I went to swim yesterday and for a nordic people, 20-plus [degrees Celsius] is really crazy, and a good thing,” he said.

He was not the only one to express a liking for the island, however, with Croatian Foreign Minister Grlic Radman offering the waiting journalists a “kalimera” – good morning in Greek – and added that “I am glad to be here in beautiful Cyprus”.

At the end of the summit, the EU’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas thanked Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos for welcoming her to “sunny Limassol”.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani praised the organisation and smooth running of Thursday’s event, remarking that it could be a “model” for informal EU summits “in the future”.