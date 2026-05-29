Posidonia 2026 is set to highlight the global reach of Greek shipping, with this year’s exhibition expected to attract more than 2,200 exhibitors from 80 countries, even as geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on international trade and maritime activity.

The event, which will take place from June 1 to 5 at the Metropolitan Expo in Athens, is also expected to feature 24 national pavilions, confirming its role as one of the shipping industry’s leading international gatherings.

Speaking during the press conference for the exhibition, Posidonia Exhibitions managing director Theodoros Vokos said the event’s economic footprint in Greece continues to grow, both through the longer stay of international visitors and through the agreements and business contacts made during the exhibition.

This year’s participation, he said, is reaching new historic levels, with strong representation from major European maritime powers, including Germany and Italy.

At the same time, Vokos said that initial concerns over the impact of the Middle East crisis and wider geopolitical instability had not translated into weaker participation.

On the contrary, he said participation from the wider Middle East region had increased, showing continued confidence in Posidonia and in the resilience of the maritime sector.

Cyprus is also expected to have a visible presence at this year’s exhibition, further strengthening the island’s links with the Greek and international shipping communities.

According to the official exhibitor list, more than 54 Cyprus-listed exhibitors and organisations are taking part in Posidonia 2026, reflecting the breadth of the island’s maritime cluster.

They range from shipmanagement groups and maritime service providers to companies active in insurance, training, bunkering, digital solutions, ship supplies and government representation.

Among them are the Shipping Deputy Ministry, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), Columbia Group, BSM, UW Group, Tototheo Maritime, Multimarine Shipyards, Oceanic, Prevention at Sea, Unimarine Group, World Marine Services, as well as a number of Cyprus-based technical, crewing and digital maritime companies.

Cyprus’ presence is further strengthened by Island Oil Holdings, the Limassol-headquartered marine fuels group, which is also heading to Posidonia 2026 to meet partners and clients during the Athens exhibition.

Moreover, Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis has already attended receptions hosted by Columbia Shipmanagement and Bank of Cyprus (BoC) in Athens, as part of efforts to support Cypriot shipping companies active in Greece and reinforce Cyprus’ ties with the wider maritime community.

“This crisis has emphasised the resilience of shipping activity,” Vokos said, adding that global shipping continued to operate smoothly, maintaining supply chains and trade flows despite the uncertainty.

The exhibition will also place particular emphasis on the technological transition now reshaping the industry.

Vokos said more than 30 companies offering artificial intelligence solutions for shipping will take part in this year’s event, while more than 100 companies will present technologies linked to the energy transition and compliance with new environmental regulations.

Technologies that only a few years ago were still at the start-up stage are now developing into mature commercial solutions for shipowners and shipping companies.

This, he added, is accelerating the transformation of an industry that is being asked to respond at the same time to stricter environmental rules, higher operating costs, geopolitical disruption and fast-changing technology.

For his part, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Vassilis Kikilias said Posidonia reflects the strategic importance of Greek shipping, noting that Greece, despite its size, continues to play a decisive role in global supply chains, fleet management and shipping finance.

He said the exhibition has become more than a commercial meeting point, describing it as a reference point for international shipping diplomacy, bringing together government officials, transport ministers and senior representatives of global organisations.

Beyond the exhibition itself, Posidonia has expanded over the years into a wider shipping week, with conferences, seminars and sporting events that strengthen Athens’ role as a meeting place for the international maritime community.