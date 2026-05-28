Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis attended receptions hosted by Columbia Shipmanagement and Bank of Cyprus (BoC) in Athens, as Cyprus sought to strengthen its presence around Posidonia 2026, one of the world’s leading shipping exhibitions.

The receptions were held as part of the wider Posidonia programme, which this year brings the international maritime community to the Athens Metropolitan Expo from June 1 to 5. The event is held every two years and remains a major meeting point for shipowners, managers, financiers, suppliers and service providers linked to global shipping.

Hadjimanolis attended the events together with colleagues from the Shipping Deputy Ministry, with her presence aimed at supporting Cypriot shipping companies active in Greece and reinforcing Cyprus’ ties with the Greek and international maritime community.

She was also the keynote speaker at the Columbia Group reception, in a further indication of the close links between the Deputy Ministry and Cyprus-based shipping groups with a strong international footprint.

Moreover, her participation came at a time when Posidonia continues to grow as a platform for both commercial contacts and policy discussion. The previous edition, in 2024, hosted 2,038 exhibitors from 138 countries, while visitor numbers reached 32,527 and total attendance stood at 41,838, according to industry figures.

This year’s programme also includes conferences, seminars and networking events around maritime risk, energy, climate, safety, technology and shipping’s role in an increasingly fragmented global economy.

At the same time, the official Posidonia programme extends beyond the exhibition halls, with events such as the Posidonia Cup, running, golf, basketball and shipsoccer tournaments bringing together executives from across the maritime sector.

For Cyprus, the exhibition offers another opportunity to promote its maritime cluster, strengthen contacts with Greek shipping interests and support companies that operate between the two markets.

The reception hosted by BoC also formed part of this wider networking effort, bringing together shipping professionals, business representatives and stakeholders attending the Athens exhibition.