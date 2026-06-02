A jump the world has never seen before: Pole vault world record holder Armand “Mondo” Duplantis mastered an extraordinary challenge in Stockholm, living up to the title “Jump of the Year”. Challenged by Lidl, the exceptional athlete and holder of 15 world records did not jump over a traditional bar, but over a 5.50-metre-high, 12-metre-wide and 30-centimetre-deep wall of products, built from the discounter’s extensive own-brand assortment.

The impressive wall consisted of more than 3,000 Lidl products, ranging from fresh fruits and vegetables and popular Lidl classics such as VEMONDO, Crownfield and Alesto to items from the non-food brands like SILVERCREST, PARKSIDE and CRIVIT. The product wall represents the diverse range of the discounter, which offers millions of people in over 30 countries daily access to a wide selection of own-brand products of the highest quality at the best price.

Top-tier sports meets top-tier assortment: three attempts, maximum suspense

Lidl had challenged Armand Duplantis to this jump via a direct message on Instagram after the professional athlete had once again demonstrated his skills at the Diamond League in Shanghai. The idea behind it: a showdown between a top athlete and the discounter’s extensive product range.

The multiple world record holder was motivated to take on a record attempt of a special kind and faced off against Lidl’s product wall at the Sätra Friidrottshall sports hall in Stockholm. While the professional athlete was familiar with the hall from his regular training environment, the product wall presented an unprecedented obstacle. While regular competition jumps involve clearing only a thin bar, the challenge now was to overcome a massive physical wall, which makes orientation during takeoff and landing significantly more demanding.

Duplantis took a run-up and knocked the wall down on his first attempt. After the wall was rebuilt, the pole vaulter prepared for his second attempt and stopped just short of the wall. Sports experts know: even in official competitions, Duplantis often uses his first two jumps to fully adjust, not only physically but, above all, mentally, to the height. Then came the third and final attempt: Duplantis took off again and successfully cleared the spectacular 5.50-metre wall made from Lidl’s own-brand products.

Click here to watch the video clip of the jump.

‘A record no one will ever break: Together with Lidl, I’ve made history’

Immediately after landing, Armand Duplantis jumped off the mat in euphoria and summed up the uniqueness of the moment:

“I’ve conquered many heights in my career, but this jump was something completely different. Standing in front of a real wall made up of so many Lidl products was a completely new mental experience for me and a sporting challenge,” said Duplantis. “It was nerve-wracking right up to the third attempt, but that’s exactly what appeals to me. I’m convinced we’ve set a record that no one will match anytime soon. Together with Lidl, I’ve written a piece of sports history, and I’ll be telling my kids about it for years to come.” The exceptional athlete inspires over 1.5 million followers daily on his Instagram account and gave them a front-row seat to the jump and the preparations leading up to it.

“With the ‘Jump of the Year,’ we want to show that there’s real top-level performance behind our own-brand products. Watching Armand Duplantis battle our 5.50-metre-high wall of Lidl products was breathtaking. This wall is more than just an obstacle: it symbolises the impressive breadth and depth of our product range, of which we are extremely proud,” said Robin Ruschke, Head of Marketing and Senior Vice President, Lidl International. “The fact that even a world record holder needed three attempts to clear this variety underscores the magnitude of this challenge. Together, we’ve created an iconic moment that proves: if you want to surpass yourself, you need a strong partner by your side, in sports as well as in everyday life.”

Antonis Revythis, Head of Marketing at Lidl Cyprus, concurred. “Together with Armand Duplantis, we’re bringing the world record spirit directly to our customers in Cyprus and showing what our own brands are all about, namely, absolute top quality,” he said. “It is precisely this variety, which Armand Duplantis has literally soared over here, that our customers find every day in our local stores. For us, this campaign is a clear commitment to our customers in Cyprus: We offer first-class products that are affordable for everyone.”

Athletic achievement meets social impact

With this extraordinary campaign, Lidl also underscores its identity as a responsible discounter: a diverse product range that makes conscious eating simple and affordable for everyone. Lidl sees itself as a partner for a healthy lifestyle and repeatedly uses the stage of sports to inspire people toward a balanced diet and a better life.

Beyond the spectacular stunt, Lidl also sent a clear message in support of sustainability and against food waste: After the event, all the products from the wall set up for the jump were donated to Matmissionen, a chain of social grocery stores founded by Stockholms Stadsmission. Stockholms Stadsmission supports people in difficult situations in Stockholm with concrete food aid, social counseling and long-term integration offers, among other things.

About Lidl

Lidl is a member of the Schwarz Group, headquartered in Neckarsulm, Germany, and is among the leading food retail companies in Germany and Europe. Currently, Lidl operates approximately 12,600 stores and more than 230 distribution and logistics centres across 31 countries, employing over 382,400 people.

In Cyprus, Lidl has been active since 2010. Today, it employs more than 700 people, with a network of 22 stores and one state-of-the-art logistics centre.

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