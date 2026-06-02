Dipa leader, Marios Garoyian, said he submitted his resignation following the party’s poor performance in the parliamentary elections, but confirmed that it was not accepted by the politburo.

Speaking on Ant1, Garoyian said the party had held an initial assessment of the result, describing the electoral outcome as the product of perennial internal schisms.

He said he had submitted his resignation, but “it was not accepted”, adding that the prevailing view within the leadership was that “responsibility was collective”.

Garoyian linked the election result, in which DIPA secured but 3.1 per cent, to structural difficulties within the party that had not been addressed in time.

He also referred to what he described as strong candidacies that were ultimately unable to overcome the organisational advantage of larger parties.

While praising the effort of candidates, he said “the pressure exerted by larger and more organised party mechanisms did not allow them to achieve the electoral results they and the party expected, especially in the provinces”.

Garoyian pointed to external factors as well, including opinion polling which he said influenced perceptions during the campaign period.

He argued that polling data had an impact on ballot preparation and public visibility and suggested it contributed to excluding smaller parliamentary parties from televised debates.

He also questioned how political visibility was allocated during the campaign, saying that public perception had been shaped in a way that reduced the space for smaller formations.

On internal affairs, he said the organisation had relied primarily on its own resources and that “Dipa owes nothing to anyone”, stressing that the result reflected the efforts of its members and candidates alone.

Looking ahead, Garoyian said the party would conduct a broader consultation process, including visits to all districts and a conference aimed at restructuring.

He added that an electoral conference is expected towards the end of the year.

He said the leadership’s focus now is to assess mistakes and prevent their repetition, stating that “a failure, if properly evaluated, can be the basis for future success”.