Israeli fire killed at least four Palestinians in separate incidents across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Gaza health officials said.

Medics said at least one person was killed and four were wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. The blast left the vehicle a mangled skeleton.

Another strike earlier in the day killed one person and wounded another in the nearby Zawayda town, they added. Later on Tuesday an airstrike killed one person at a tent encampment in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on those incidents.

Israeli gunfire also killed one man in northwest Khan Younis, medics said, taking Tuesday’s death toll to at least four.

The Israeli military said in a statement they had fired towards two people approaching the Israeli-controlled yellow line near Khan Younis on Tuesday.

An October ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the deal, which includes the ⁠group’s disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

The ceasefire left Israel in control of more than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of coastal territory.

Some 930 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since ⁠the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants during the ⁠same period, the country’s military has said.