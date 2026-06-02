There will be a Chinook helicopter ready to be airborne at the British bases at all times during the summer firefighting season, British Forces Cyprus announced on Tuesday.

“The Chinook is ideally suited to aerial firefighting, being one of, if not the most, capable heavy-lift helicopters in the world,” Squadron Leader Joel Babbage, of RAF Akrotiri’s 1310 Flight, said.

He said the helicopters can operate in “challenging conditions, including high temperatures and demanding terrain, while carrying significant loads.”

The Chinooks and British firefighting crews held a practice exercise alongside colleagues from the Republic of Cyprus last month, while British firefighters completed training on May 1.

Babbage praised the joint exercises for “strengthening interoperability with Republic of Cyprus assets.”

The availability of the Chinook helicopters comes after a deadly wildfire season last year. A July wildfire in Limassol killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

This year, several new systems have been implemented, with the goal of improving wildfire response.

A new AI warning system is working to detect smoke sources, and a new Unified Fire Service Operations Coordination Centre aims to improve communication during crises.

“Working alongside Cyprus units enhanced understanding of their capabilities and operating methods, enabling more effective joint planning and execution,” Babbage said.