The film Ta Kalanta ton Hristougennon (The Christmas Carols) is celebrating a major milestone, having earned six nominations at the Iris Awards 2026 of the Hellenic Film Academy. The nominations span cinematography, sound, set design, costumes, makeup and visual effects, reflecting both the film’s popularity with audiences and the exceptional quality of its production. It is a proud moment for a creative team that set out to make a Greek film of the highest standard and delivered something truly special.

The project was led by Executive Producer Tasos Papanastasiou of Main Character Entertainment and Producer Marinos Charalambous of Avaton Films. Directed by Christos Kanakis, the film features a screenplay by Loris Loizides, who also takes the lead role.

Kanakis brings a strong visual style to the film, full of atmosphere and emotional warmth, while Loizides crafts a script that moves effortlessly between drama, humour and heart, populating it with characters that feel both real and recognisable.

Their creative efforts bring a fresh, distinctly Greek identity to Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, one which feels both contemporary and deeply human. The six nominations, therefore, are a well-deserved acknowledgement of everyone who worked so hard to make this film a reality.

The 6 Iris Award 2026 nominations

Best Cinematography: Konstantinos Koukoulios

Konstantinos Koukoulios Best Production Design: Liza Tsouloupa

Liza Tsouloupa Best Costume Design: Triada Papadaki

Triada Papadaki Best Sound: Nikos Exarhos, Christos Kyriakoulis, Mikes Billis

Nikos Exarhos, Christos Kyriakoulis, Mikes Billis Best Makeup, Hair and Special Effects Design: Katerina Varthalitou, Chronis Tzimos

Katerina Varthalitou, Chronis Tzimos Best Special and Visual Effects: Emilios Avraam, Giorgos Karoris, Giorgos Arapopoulos, Orestis Stylos

From the sets and costumes to the sound design and visual effects, every department contributed to creating a world that feels both magical yet grounded, with just the right balance of fairy-tale wonder, drama and warmth.

Meanwhile, in addition to Loizides, the cast includes some of the most respected names in Greek theatre and TV, including Giannis Bezos, Orestis Chalkias, Youlika Skafida, Konstantinos Danikas, Tasos Palantzidis, Kostas Koronaios, Dimitris Kapetanakos, Amalia Kavali and Tasos Kostis. Together, they bring to life a story about second chances, forgiveness and the enduring power of hope.

“To receive six Iris Award nominations is a tremendous honour and a deeply meaningful moment for all of us. It validates the work of a team that set out to create something unmistakably Greek, yet with a vision that reaches far beyond borders,” notes Tasos Papanastasiou.

At its core, Ta Kalanta ton Hristougennon (The Christmas Carols) is a story about redemption and transformation. What began as a classic Christmas tale has grown into one of the most talked-about Greek films of the year.