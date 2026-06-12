Attorney-general George Savvides firmly rejected reports on Friday suggesting he intends to retire early from office, describing claims of an impending departure as being utterly unfounded.

Speaking in response to questions concerning reports that he could step down in September, Savvides said there had never been any intention on his part to leave the position before the end of his term.

“There was never any thought or intention to resign,” he said.

His comments followed news outlet Omega’s reporting, regarding a possible early retirement as part of the government broader changes allegedly being considered among senior state officials.

The reports also included speculation regarding potential successors to the post, with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos among the names mentioned in connection with the position.

Savvides moved swiftly to dismiss the claims, making clear that he has no plans to relinquish his role.