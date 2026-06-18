A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly damaging the windshields of five vehicles belonging to Social Welfare Services (SWS) employees.

Police said the incident occurred outside the Agioi Anargyroi SWS office in Larnaca and is being investigated.

In response to the incident, the social services branch of the trade union Isotita announced a work stoppage outside the office from 11am to 1pm and called for greater protection for employees, noting that the incident “is not an isolated one.”

“For years now, employees of the Social Welfare Services have been facing incidents of aggression, threats, intimidation and violence,” the union said in a statement.

It added that the damage to employee vehicles was significant in this incident, as the alleged perpetrator was “smashing their windows with a metal bar”.

The union pointed out that meetings have been held and proposals have been submitted over workplace safety, but said measures were never fully implemented and “the issue of security remains essentially unresolved”.

It called on the director’s office of SWS and the deputy ministry of social welfare to immediately implement “specific, effective and fully functional security measures” at all offices, noting that some offices have malfunctioning or nonfunctioning security systems.

Isotita has previously called for improved security measures multiple times, including following SWS office break-ins in February and August last year.

It added that, in addition to social service employees, regular residents who visit the offices and security guards also face potential harm if security measures are not improved.