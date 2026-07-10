The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday issued an open invitation for tenders regarding the minting, packaging and delivery of gold and silver collector coins.

This procurement process, officially designated as Tender Number 12/2026, is now open to all interested economic operators.

The contract award criterion has been confirmed as the lowest price offered for the services.

The relevant tender documents became available for public viewing and download on the website of the CBC.

Interested parties must ensure their formal submissions reach the Central Bank of Cyprus no later than September 04, 2026.

All potential applicants are required to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions specified within the provided documentation to ensure their tender remains eligible for consideration.